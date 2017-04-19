Myntra acquires Bengaluru-based InLogg

Fashion e-tailer Myntra today said it has acquired Bengaluru-based InLogg for an undisclosed amount, a move that will further strengthen the supply chain capabilities of the Flipkart-owned company.

Founded in 2015, InLogg offers a technology platform that provides end-to-end logistics solutions for the e-commerce sector.

"As part of the acquisition, the team at InLogg has been inducted into Myntra, making it an acquihire that will further strengthen and expand Myntra's supply chain capabilities," Myntra said in a statement.

The core management team of InLogg comprises Preeti Jain (CEO), Rajat Khanduja (CTO), Prateek Gautam (Head of Product and Operations) and Hemant Agrawal, Head of Business Development.

"With an 80 per cent year-on-year growth, we are on a strong trajectory... The Inlogg acquihire with the platform and capabilities will help us scale while delivering great customer experience in Tier II, III and IV cities," Myntra Chief Strategy and Planning Officer Ananya Tripathi said.

It will allow Myntra to leverage local and regional players to enhance its reach, reduce delivery time and develop a plug-and-play model which can be scaled in the future, she added.

This is the fourth technology-led acquisition for Myntra.

It has acquihired Bengaluru-based based tech startup Cubeit (2016) and mobile app development company Native5 (2015).

It had also acquired Fitiquette, a San Francisco-based technology solution firm, which offered a virtual fitting room, in 2013.