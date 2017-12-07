Mylan Launches chronic hepatitis B treatment tablets in India

The tablet has been launched in the strength of 25 mg, it added. Commenting on the development, Mylan India and Emerging Markets President Rakesh Bamzai said: "Mylan continues to be in the forefront of introducing new treatment regimens for the management of hepatitis in India."
Drug firm Mylan Pharmaceuticals today said it has launched tenofovir alafenamide tablets under the brand name 'HepBest', used for treatment of chronic hepatitis B in adults, in India. HepBestTM is the first drug in eight years to be approved for the management of chronic hepatitis B in India, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd said in a statement.
The tablet has been launched in the strength of 25 mg, it added. Commenting on the development, Mylan India and Emerging Markets President Rakesh Bamzai said: "Mylan continues to be in the forefront of introducing new treatment regimens for the management of hepatitis in India."By bringing the best-in-class drug for hepatitis B management, HepBestTM, to India, Mylan hopes to provide care for chronic hepatitis B patients and improve overall management of the disease, he added.