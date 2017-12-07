Mylan Launches chronic hepatitis B treatment tablets in India

Drug firm Mylan Pharmaceuticals today said it has launched tenofovir alafenamide tablets under the brand name 'HepBest', used for treatment of chronic hepatitis B in adults, in India. HepBestTM is the first drug in eight years to be approved for the management of chronic hepatitis B in India, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

The tablet has been launched in the strength of 25 mg, it added. Commenting on the development, Mylan India and Emerging Markets President Rakesh Bamzai said: "Mylan continues to be in the forefront of introducing new treatment regimens for the management of hepatitis in India."

By bringing the best-in-class drug for hepatitis B management, HepBestTM, to India, Mylan hopes to provide care for chronic hepatitis B patients and improve overall management of the disease, he added.