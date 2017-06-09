MTNL plans to raise Rs 4,000 cr by monetising Delhi, Mumbai properties

Moneycontrol News

After repeatedly running into losses, the state-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) has made a pitch to the Department of Telecommunication to monetise its real estate properties in the costly cities of Delhi and Mumbai.

The telecom company is planning to raise around Rs. 4,000 crore from selling its land bank and leasing out its buildings, according to a report in the Financial Express.

The company, operating only in Delhi and Mumbai, has commercial land of approximately 2.5 million square feet and residential property of 4 million sq ft, apart from office spaces in the posh commercial hubs of South Bombay, and Karol Bagh and Chanakyapuri in Delhi. These properties are potent enough to bring in large amount of money in terms of rent.

The need to raise money arises as the firm has been incurring losses for last five fiscal years. MTNL’s audit report for FY17 pegged its total income at Rs. 3,654 crore while net loss was of Rs. 2,936 crore. The company’s total income in FY16 was Rs. 3,793 crore.

Though the telecom department agreed with the proposition to monetise MTNL’s real estate, they are yet to deduce the correct time to sell the property so that it is rightly valued.

To gear up against improving technologies in the telecom sector MTNL has come up with a ‘Tri Band’ broadband plan offering data at higher speed for lower prices.