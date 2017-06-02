App
Jun 02, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Motorola launches Moto C in India for Rs 5,999

Moto C, which is the cheapest smartphone in Motorola India's portfolio currently will be available across leading stores in over 100 cities

Motorola launches Moto C in India for Rs 5,999

Handset maker Motorola on Friday launched its new handset, Moto C, priced at Rs 5,999 to tap into the booming affordable smartphone category in India.

Moto C, which is the cheapest smartphone in Motorola India's portfolio currently will be available across leading stores in over 100 cities from Friday.

"According to the reports, fewer people are expected to upgrade to smartphones because of concerns over price, need and ability to use. We see this as a huge opportunity for a brand like us to initiate the smartphone journey for feature phone users," Motorola Mobility India MD Sudhin Mathur said.

The 4G-enabled Moto C features a 5-inch display, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 32GB), 5MP rear and 2MP front camera and 2350 mAh battery.

Previously, Moto E was the most affordable device in the company's portfolio. The device is currently selling for over Rs 7,000.

Moto E and Moto G comprise the majority of Motorola's sales in India.

India is one of the fastest growing smartphone markets globally. Driven by increasing data consumption and falling data prices, a huge number of feature phone users are also migrating to smartphones and seek affordable devices.

Players like Samsung, Micromax, Xiaomi and Lava have a number of smartphones in their portfolios, especially in the affordable segment that is often categorised as those priced under Rs 12,000.

