More trouble for Ola drivers as banks deny them loans

Moneycontrol News

Ola's drivers are negotiating a rough road after banking institutions have withdrawn support to them even as they cope with incentive cuts from .

State Bank of India (SBI) is putting a stop on disbursing loans to cab drivers as many of them are unable to repay the loans. Bengaluru, which is the largest market for ride-hailing apps, is a defaulter of SBI accounting nearly a fifth of its loan book. Another city on the list is Mumbai with the default amount going up to Rs 60 crore, said an SBI official in an interview to The Economic Times.

Why are Ola drivers turning loan defaulters?

To bring more drivers on to their platform, Ola and Uber were offering incentives to drivers. A few years ago, the drivers earned lucrative amounts ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh, but now their incomes have almost halved.

With less money in hand, it has become difficult for Ola drivers to payback banks. Also, as more Ola taxis ply on roads, the number of Ola drivers falling in the loan defaulting category are more, according to industry experts.

Another factor that affects loan repayment capacity is cash payments. Many Ola customers pay ccept more cash payments from customers which is a drawback as the process to deduct loan instalments before settling payments for drivers gets disrupted with more cash payments.

Why did Ola, Uber resort to pay cuts?

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Chinmay Agarwal, Co-founder and COO of Jugnoo said that both the companies started off by paying the drivers much higher than what they were receiving from the customers. “This they were doing by pushing capital from their side.”

Amit Bhati, founder of car sharing platform, Orahi also said that the highly subsidised rates provided by the cab aggregators were not sustainable and it had to end someday. “At present when incentives are reduced for drivers, they are struggling to even pay for EMIs,” he added.

“When a driver comes on to a platform he bases his expectation as per the current situation. But, looking at the current situation the drivers are shocked,” said Anupam Agarwal, founder of car-rental startup Revv.