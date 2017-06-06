More than 80% of our future growth is going to be organic: Strides Shasun Chief

Moneycontrol News

Strides Shasun, the Bengaluru-based drug maker, hit the headlines three years ago when it sold its bread-earning injectable business to US generic giant Mylan for a whopping USD 1.65 billion.

Founded by first-generation entrepreneur Arun Kumar, who hailed from Kerala, Strides has embarked on a journey to quickly rebuild its business around oral solid and topical formulations targeting regulated and emerging markets.

The company has been in the thick of action through mergers, acquisitions, restructuring of its business, and getting its facilities US FDA compliant in the last three years.

Strides ended FY17 with revenues of Rs 3,511 crore and a net profit of Rs 446 crore. The company emerged as top-10 generics player in Australia and is trying to scale up its high-margin US business.

Shashank Sinha, who took over as the chief executive officer last year in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol over phone, said the company's focus on B2C formulations business will continue, while there will be renewed emphasis on consolidation.

Below are the edited excerpts of the interview.

You took over as CEO in March last year. It has been more than a year at Strides. How has been the journey?

It has been an action-packed year. We have taken several strategic initiatives to build a business which is focused around core competency of B2C business. Last year has been all about trying to get the business much more focused and building the foundations for our growth which has been through our investment in R&D capabilities, our ongoing programmes around quality compliance.

Have you been able to unlock the synergies from your merger with Shasun?

The synergies in terms of vertical integration and source security has given Strides, which was earlier a formulations-only company, a capacity to have vertical integration of strategic products from API to finished goods.

Also, we have developed our ability to make products through integrating their R&D resources which was API focused, our R&D resources which were formulations focused and integrating them into a raw material to finish goods product development resource.

Both companies were independent companies for a long period of time. So, one of the effects of the merger was that we would upgrade everything to the level of compliance and the level of automation that Strides has been known for. So, that is something we have invested in, in the erstwhile Shasun facilities. That has also happened.

So, today both from EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) compliance perspective as well as from quality compliance perspective those facilities have all been upgraded based on the best practices we have in the Strides formulations - our flagship unit. So, we have shared best practices; we have integrated our key resources. Now, we have been able to file products both for API as well as ANDAs for formulations where we control the entire value chain.

You mentioned that the focus of Strides would be on B2C (business-to- customer). Recently, you hived off your API business and merged with SeQuent’s API business to form a separate company. Do we construe that as an exit from the API business?

No, Strides formulation business is B2C-focused business. The role of API within that formulation business is to allow it to be vertically integrated, not just from a source security but also from a better control of the value chain. It means those APIs, which are used for captive consumption in our own formulations that we take to market directly are vertically integrated into our B2C business.

When you say hive off, let me just give you the rationale behind it. So, Shasun had a portfolio of products, some of which allows us this vertical integration and others which don’t, which are more for the general market.

There are some APIs that Shasun manufactures which is on a massive scale. Ibuprofen, for example. They are among the largest manufacturers of Ibuprofen in the world. We don’t have the formulations business to be able to captively consume all the Ibuprofen they make. So, there are two parts to the erstwhile Shasun portfolio. One, we would be strategically using it for captive consumption only and where we have now stopped selling those APIs to third-parties and others.

Strides business doesn’t want to have a B2B portfolio. B2B portfolio is very valuable but it should remain focused around its own ecosystem, its own customer base, its own organisation, its own set of investors. It has a longer gestation period; it has a slightly different margin profile but there are huge benefits. Coming from the Strides stable even a B2B business will have the same level of compliance, integrity and quality standards that we are known for. There is special value for that in today’s environment.

You have seen that there is so much of regulatory overhang in the entire sector that a high quality, highly compliant B2B business like our focused API business has a role by itself. In fact, when we combine our API business with another promoter group like Sequent it is only because it has a nice portfolio of human APIs; and Sequent wants to be totally focused on animal healthcare. So, the human API part of the business together with the commodity API part of the merged business actually creates a very convincing business.

The rationale is not that we want the API business to be a B2C business. That will always remain a B2B business as a separate entity and it will have its own core competence and organisation built around that.

In the last 12 months, we also acquired FDA-approved API facility from Perrigo in Mumbai. Just from a physical infrastructure point of view while all the API facilities of the erstwhile Shasun Group will go with the spun-off business but the strategic APIs will be transferred from those entities into our own unit at Ambernath which is a Perrigo unit.

So, it is just a process of redesigning the business around core competences and that is exactly what we have been busy with in the last year.

What is the size of the spun-off API business that was merged with SeQuent human API business?

About Rs 1,200 crore in sales.

How much of your revenues comes from US business? What is the strategy for US?

Broadly, if you look at it, our regulated markets business has been the fastest growing out of the overall portfolio. Today, if I look at it, about 51 percent of our business comes from regulated markets and about half of that is from the US.

First of all, our US business is totally in-house developed. This entire portfolio is what we are developing and filing from our own R&D resources or our R&D centre in India. And, we have a front-end in the US where we market our product directly and we have some key partners through which we take our products to the market.

The differentiation is in developing a niche portfolio with relatively low competition and products where there is relatively a higher entry barrier. Therefore, there is less exposure to price erosion. There is better ability to protect margins and where there is vertical integration we control the full value chain. So, if I look at it, in terms of our product selection, it is not necessarily the blockbuster products. The blockbuster products tend to have too many competitors in the market because everybody is chasing them and the moment you have those many players in the market, pricing suffers, just from a competitive pricing point of view.

And you are also exposed to the price erosion that is happening because of customer consolidation and so on in the market because everybody is focused around the block buster products. We want to choose products where there is either something special; so, for example, an entire range of soft gelatin capsules or a range of formulations with modified release or let us say some topicals. We are looking at 15-20 ANDA filings going forward every year.

So, how many pending filings do you have in the US in terms of formulations?

A little about 30.

Given that most of your inspections are completed and have received establishment inspection report (EIRs) do we see the approvals getting traction from here onwards?

We have stated that the filing momentum and the momentum in our R&D pipeline is absolutely going to pick up and we have visibility of 15-20 as against 8-9 filings that we have done earlier, last year. Approvals are getting accelerated now. Earlier, in the past, it used to take several years to get a product approved once you file. Now that time is crunched by less than half. So whatever we are filing now, we will even have approval within a 12-month period.

You have been prolific in terms of acquisitions. So, going forward, how do you see your merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy?

You must appreciate that Strides practically is a three-year-old company. Today, we have USD 550 (million) in revenue or a little more than that, but three years ago, we were one fourth of that. We have grown 4x in about, let's say, 24 months and the focus of M&A activity was to get to this critical mass.

For example, we wanted to develop and our strategy very clearly was to develop a portfolio of business to consumer (B2C) businesses vertically integrated and well diversified. We made acquisitions; we merged with Shasun; we already spoke about that; so that was one big deal. We acquired a business in Australia -- Arrow business. It was the proven management team which had worked with Strides and actually gave us a very good re-entry into the Australian market where we have had a very profitable portfolio in the past.

It give us the diversification that we require; it gives us the scale that we require and then we did bolt-on acquisitions in the emerging markets. They may be numerous, but they were all small bolt-on acquisitions. We wanted to build a national portfolio in India. So, we bought brands from Johnson and Johnson; we bought a business vertical from Medi-Span, we got some brands or businesses from Bafna and we combined all of that and we have then expanded from being a regional player to being a national player with 500-700 sales people and a national distribution across the length and breadth of India.

I am saying; it was the effort and the strategy of the M&A so far to scale up and to attain this critical mass. We are there now. More than 80 percent of our future growth is going to be through organic growth which means products that you are filing for and which we are going to take from development into market ourselves. Having said that, there will still be some small opportunity, but they will all be .

In terms of our balance sheet, our debt to EBITDA will change once this demerging process will happen. We are debt-to-EBITDA today at 2.9; post demerger of the API business, the Strides formulation business going to be called Strides Phama, we will have a debt-to-EBITDA of less than 2.5 and our ability to borrow because components are at about 3.5, so we can borrow.

We have the dry powder to make acquisitions. But we do not need it today because we have attained a scale and we have now the pipeline. We have invested capital in building a robust R&D pipeline. But if there is a great opportunity to add on to our competitive position in one of these markets, we will look at it seriously.

Do you see any possibility of entering into injectables business which you have exited?

We have a continuing non-compete there. So, that is not a part of our strategy.

How many years are you bound by the non-compete agreement?

Until the end of 2019. We have a 2020 plan and it does not include injectables. When we get closer to 2018 or closer to 2019, we will do a strategic review and see if there is an opportunity to re-enter. But today, our plan does not include that. We are focused on our oral solid dosage and on topicals as products.

You have entered into many verticals as you have expanded in the last 3 years and recently, you have said that you will not be investing further in the biosimilar business?

We have not entered many verticals. We as an investor in the biotech business have scaled down our investments. Similarly, private investment has come in both from promoters and other investors into that company.

That company is a separate entity. It is a longer gestation investment. You know that biotech takes longer time to build. So what we have done is, we do not want to have a treasury investment in a different type of a business. We would want all our capital to be deployed behind our strategy and so we have just stepped out of that business. We still have stake in that business, but not the level of stake that we had earlier. So, it is not a strategic rethink. It is basically focusing our business around what we want to build.