More tech means more jobs — N Chandrasekaran sees silver lining for the IT sector

Moneycontrol News

News for the IT industry has been bleak at best this appraisal season as the heavyweights laid off several workers and reduced hiring numbers as opposed to last year, as Artificial Intelligence (AI) takes over traditional processes managed by IT employees.

Wipro is set to let go of 12,000 employees to automation and Cognizant re-framing its operating focus to digital and consulting, letting go of 10,000 people. Infosys hired only 5,000 employees as opposed to 17,000 employees last year to name a few.

Despite these ominous numbers, industry’s death knell has not been sounded yet.

In an article in The Economic Times, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's has argued that the rapid pace of digitisation across industries will only increase overall job-creation, stating that re-skilling of the current workforce is the way forward to save existing jobs.

He said that he was not in the doom and gloom club, in a CNBC-TV18 interview , adding that the key would be providing customers with right offerings and solutions.

R Chandrashekhar, President of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) also agrees that automation is leading to job cuts, but points out that new jobs are also being created. A panel comprising of industry leaders from Wipro, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra and Cognizant on Thursday stressed the solution to the current problems of employment in the IT sector on re-skilling.

N Chandrasekaran takes a page from the young industry, barely more than half a century old, as he saw the advent of the 1990s packaged software like Systems, Applications and Products (SAP) and Oracle which replaced custom software development, and created new jobs in implementation support and maintenance of packaged software than were lost in custom software development. The mantra is that individuals do reskill themselves after disruptions in technology have been created.

With the recent developments shocking people so much so that the 600-member strong Federation of IT Employees (FITE) was seriously considering to unionise to secure their interests in the current digital world, Chandrasekaran believes that reskilling around data-centric profiles is the key. He recounts how a business paper showed openings for UX/UI (Interface) designers, full stack web developers, data scientists, data visualizers and Java coders taking the lead, as businesses require more IT support than ever before, including the need to future-proof their technology stacks.

Chandrasekaran points to the numbers, which forecast IT spending to rise to USD 3.5 trillion in 2017,up by 2.9 percent from 2016. Whereas the jobs that will be created the industry is on track to double that to seven million direct IT jobs and 20 million indirect jobs by 2025 as opposed to 3.7 million direct IT jobs and another 10 million indirectly.

Chandrasekaran shows that technology has historically improved efficiency, which created jobs, but of different profiles. Using the aviation industry as an analogy, he says that the increase in airplane productivity has only increased the number of jobs for pilots because airlines are more efficient.

Similarly, today in many manufacturing industries, the concept of creating 'digital twins' for real assets like expensive machinery are helping improve product quality and creating a new type of job.

Rather than debate or worry about rate of job creation, Chandrasekaran calls for all stakeholders to focus on building a skilled, future-proof workforce. He stated Tata Consultancy Services own initiative, retraining 210,000 employees in over 400 new digital technologies two years.