Moody's upgrades SBI, HDFC Bank, NTPC and NHAI after India's sovereign rating boost

After India's sovereign rating upgrade, here's some more good news for the banking sector. Moody's Investors Service has also upgraded the long-term ratings of four financial institutions including State Bank of India and HDFC Bank.

The four institutions upgraded are — Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM India), HDFC Bank Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), and State Bank of India (SBI). All the financial institutions have been upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3.

Moody's also upgraded ratings for NTPC, NHPC, NHAI and GAIL to Baa2 in line with India's sovereign rating upgrade.

"The upgrade in ratings for NTPC, NHPC, NHAI and GAIL follows the upgrade of the Indian sovereign rating and reflects the strategic importance of these entities to the country, as well as their close operational and financial links with the government," said Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Moody's rating actions follow the upgrade of the Government of India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 on November 16, 2017.

Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from positive.

The decision to upgrade the ratings is underpinned by Moody's expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reform front will, over time, enhance India's high growth potential and its large and stable financing base for government debt. It is also likely to contribute to a gradual decline in the general government debt burden over the medium term, the rating agency said.

The government's credit strength is an important input in Moody's deposit and debt ratings for financial institutions as it impacts Moody's assessment of the government's capacity to provide support in times of stress. As such, an improvement in the government's own credit worthiness, as measured by its sovereign rating, has lifted the supported ratings for EXIM India, IRFC and SBI, Moody's said.

Prior to this rating action, HDFC Bank's BCA and ratings were constrained by India's previous sovereign rating of Baa3 given the bank's significant exposure to the Indian government, which is common with other Indian banks.

As such, an upgrade of the sovereign rating also drove an upgrade of the bank's BCA and ratings. The stable outlook on the four financial institutions ratings is in line with the stable outlook on the Indian sovereign's rating, the agency added.

In the case of HDFC Bank, Moody's has also upgraded the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to baa2 from baa3.

And, Moody's has upgraded the Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of HDFC Bank and its Hong Kong branch to Baa1 from Baa2. For SBI, its Hong Kong, London and Nassau branches have been upgraded to Baa2/P-2 from Baa3/P-3. In addition, Moody's has assigned a CR Assessment of Baa2/P-2 to State Bank of India, DIFC branch, Moody's said in a statement on Friday.

In addition, the global rating agency has changed ratings outlook to stable from positive for IRFC, EXIM India and its London branch, HDFC Bank — its Bahrain and Hong Kong branches as well as SBI and its Hong Kong, London, and Nassau branches. Moody's has assigned a stable outlook to SBI's DIFC branch.