Monsoon cheers for Jio subscribers as AirAsia offers 15% discount

Moneycontrol News

In a monsoon bonanza, AirAsia is offering 15 percent discount on domestic and international air travel to Reliance Jio subscribers using Air Asia’s mobile app. Jio customers can avail the offer for the travel period June 20, 2017 till September 30, 2017, reports Financial Express.

The report adds that the airline is working on the modalities and is likely to come out with the offer in the next 2-3 days. The airline has tweeted the offer but deleted the tweet later.

Industry experts suggest that the scheme matches Jio’s strategy of targeting the high ARPU (Average revenue per user) subscribers of its rivals though retaining its own high-end subscribers.

The report also says that Jio may also come up with similar offers in travel, entertainment and hospitality for its subscribers.