App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 18, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monsoon cheers for Jio subscribers as AirAsia offers 15% discount

In a monsoon bonanza, Air Asia is giving 15 percent discount on domestic and international air travel to Reliance Jio subscribers using Air Asia’s mobile app.

Monsoon cheers for Jio subscribers as AirAsia offers 15% discount

Moneycontrol News

In a monsoon bonanza, AirAsia is offering 15 percent discount on domestic and international air travel to Reliance Jio subscribers using Air Asia’s mobile app. Jio customers can avail the offer for the travel period June 20, 2017 till September 30, 2017, reports Financial Express.

The report adds that the airline is working on the modalities and is likely to come out with the offer in the next 2-3 days. The airline has tweeted the offer but deleted the tweet later.

Industry experts suggest that the scheme matches Jio’s strategy of targeting the high ARPU (Average revenue per user) subscribers of its rivals though retaining its own high-end subscribers.

The report also says that Jio may also come up with similar offers in travel, entertainment and hospitality for its subscribers.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.

tags #Air Asia #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.