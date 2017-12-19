Moneycontrol Budget hackathon: Applications around AI took centre stage

Practical applications centred around artificial intelligence (AI) were the highlights of the first ever Moneycontrol Budget hackathon challenge.

"This was a much needed event for us to tinker around with things outside our day-to-day operations," said Prashant, Co-founder of a pharmaceutical startup Pharmezee.

"Since our startup is now close to 2 years old, we have got into a set groove to go about things.It is hackathons like these that give us the chance to explore by breaking out of the regular cycle of things," he said.

Participants from Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore formed more than 20 teams to furiously code away for 36 hours over one of the two problem statements of their choice.

Participants were given the choice to tackle one of two challenges. The first one is to create a bot which can answer user queries based on articles created by the Moneycontrol news desk. The other challenge is to create an interesting tool which allows the user to learn about investing options and take decisions on personal finance. The participants included students and professionals.

"One gets the intuition if machine learning is their cup of tea after attending a Hackathon like this. It is only after picking up the concepts can the knowledge base be developed," says a representative from a team of seasoned software engineers from IIT Bombay.

"This was the first time we were doing a Hackathon like this. Earlier, we just picked up a few basics from Coursera. Here we learnt the practical applications of AI," says Darsh, a third year Computer Science student from DJ Scindia college in Mumbai.

"It will also be useful for our future coursework when we will be taught machine learning and AI next year," says Aishwarya, a team mate.

"Events like these help us to interact with professionals to understand and bridge the gap between problems and solutions in the industry, " says Vignesh, a techie from Chennai who travelled 26 hours to Mumbai for the hackathon.

While many of these enthusiasts have taken part in various hackathons, they agree that they have not come across one like this that blends technology and finance so seamlessly.

The participants, both newbies and experienced, unanimously agreed that they were given the perfect space and the right problems to push themselves to explore the limitless applications of artificial intelligence.



The hackathon was a two-day event (December 16-17) and the teams were given a chance to explore ideas and create tools which will enhance the Budget experience for the readers. Apart from an intense session in which the teams create their products, lots of fun activities have been organised to keep the participants engaged.

The winning team will see their product come alive on Moneycontrol.com on the day of the Budget and will also be awarded a prize money of Rs 4 lakh. The runner-ups will be awarded Rs 2 lakh. Also, loads of goodies are up for grabs.

The final products will be evaluated by a distinguished jury comprising Moneycontrol’s decision makers and industry leaders.