Moneycontrol, Overdrive apps now part of Bosch’s mySpin car platform

Moneycontrol News

German auto technology giant Bosch has announced the addition Moneycontrol and Overdrive apps to its mySpin car platform to provide a connected car experience.

The mySpin solution connects smartphone with the car, regardless of whether the device uses iOS or Android. Bosch collaborated with Indian and Global App providers, choose driver centric smartphone Apps and carefully adapted to use on car’s audio head unit via the touch screen without picking up your smartphone.

Manish Maheshwari, CEO, Network18 Digital, said “We at Moneycontrol are always looking at ways and means through which we can stay ahead of the curve by pushing the pedal of innovation. We are extremely proud to be the first finance app on the Bosch- mySPIN marketplace. To fulfil our vision of making India financially smart, we have always endeavoured to ensure our content and tools are available to users, wherever they would want to access it. By leveraging technology, we have created an additional touch-point for them, whereby they can access live stock prices, market indices, TV audio feeds, news and interviews whilst driving their cars”.

mySpin user can find live stock prices, market indices, TV audio feeds, news and interviews on the Moneycontrol platform. India’s largest auto media for the bike and car community for the last 19 years the Overdrive platform will provide news, reviews, specs and comparisons.

“Overdrive is excited about Bosch’s innovative in-car mySPIN platform, and is proud to be an early adopter in partnering with them. As India’s largest auto media, we are convinced that connected cars will soon be very popular in the ever-evolving automobile market, and provide an interesting platform to extend our core audience reach”, said Amit Seth, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Network 18.

The number of apps enhanced to include mySpin functions globally has been rising steadily since 2013. Special focus is on navigation and applications such as news, music, shopping and safety.

mySpin helps vehicle user to check emails, meetings and daily news. Without much effort user can listen to favorite songs, while checking the weather and choosing a location to ‘navigate to’. Users can request a list of top restaurants, hotels to book and any point of interest on the go. All the above use cases are possible through mySpin in car without compromising on-road safety.