M&M renames Mahindra Gujarat Tractors, launches a new brand 'Trakstar'

Moneycontrol News

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the world’s largest tractor manufacturer, has renamed Mahindra Gujarat Tractors as Gromax Agri Equipment as it lays greater emphasis to grow the business with the launch of a new brand of tractors.

Mahindra Gujarat Tractors is a joint venture between the Mumbai-based M&M (60 percent stake) and the Gujarat government (40 percent stake).

A new but experienced operating management has been brought forward at the Gujarat subsidiary. However, the existing plant in Vadodara will remain operational.

Rajesh Jejurikar, president – farm equipment sector, M&M said: “Gromax will be an important element in our journey of transformation towards a higher penetration of farm mechanization, enabling farmers to double their incomes. The Trakstar range of tractors will compete in 80 percent of the industry”.

Trakstar will focus on value seeking farmers and enable them to enhance their prosperity. The Trakstar range will be present across 30-50 hp category. The range will be launched in a phased manner across key markets.

Mahindra itself has as many as four brands of tractors — Mahindra, Arjun Arjun Nuvo and Yuvo — in this category. Mahindra Gujarat manufactures and sells Shaktiman and Hindustan brand of tractors under the 30-60 hp category.

“Gromax vision is to raise farm mechanisation levels across the country and provide a distinct value proposition with multiple opportunities for customers wanting to move ahead in life,” said a release from M&M.