M&M launches electric passenger 3-wheelers at Rs 1.12 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra, the only manufacturer of electric three-wheelers in the country, has launched the e-Alfa, an electric passenger three-wheeler at Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The e-Alfa has a 120Ah battery with a range of 85km (in standard conditions) on a full charge. Its top speed is 25km per hour. The three-wheeler has a four seating configuration (seats facing each other) for the passengers.

The e-Alfa is based on the regular Mahindra Alfa which comes powered by a compact 436cc diesel engine. This is the fifth electric vehicle to be launched by M&M (after e2o, e-Verito, e-Supro and e-Supro cargo).

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “The launch of the eAlfa Mini is yet another step to provide an emission-free, green mode of safe intra city transportation in the country.”

Mahindra is offering 2 years vehicle warranty, low-down payment and attractive EMI and one free battery replacement, which is an industry first. All these benefits to the customer will be available with select finance options and will help customers to maximise their earnings.

It will be launched in a phased manner in select cities – NCR with immediate effect, followed by Kolkata and Lucknow and subsequently in several other parts of the country.

Mahindra claims to have tested the e-Alfa for more than 1 lakh kms in real road conditions. It is an all-season vehicle with a water-proof canopy.

In January last year Kinetic Green, a subsidiary of Pune-based Kinetic Group, launched the Safar, an e-three-wheeler priced at Rs 1.28 lakh. This vehicle which also has a four-seater configuration, clocks a top speed of 25 km per hour and has a range of 80-100 kms on a full charge powered by a 100Ah battery.

e-rickshaws are common on Delhi streets where they are given a subsidy of Rs 30,000 by the Delhi government. Several of these e-rickshaws are of Chinese origin. The central government is keen to convert conventional diesel and petrol and three-wheelers to electric.