Minor interest rate cut: Small savings schemes interest rates cuts

The government has cut interest rates on select small savings schemes. Rates on most schemes like term deposits that range from 1-year to 5-years have been cut by 0.2 percentage points. The public provident fund scheme, Kisan Vikas Patra have also seen a rate cut. But rates on the 5-year senior citizens savings scheme has been left unchanged. This is consistent with what the government had announced over a year ago, the rates of all small savings schemes have been calibrated since April, 2016. To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan caught up with Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog.

