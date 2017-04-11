App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 05, 2017 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mining industry lauds PM Narendra Modi for turning red tape into red carpet

As the industry digs its way out of the overground mess, it thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Network18's Global Natural Resources Conclave on Wednesday.

Mining industry lauds PM Narendra Modi for turning red tape into red carpet
Shreya Nandi & Dhirendra Tripathi

Moneycontrol News

India's mining industry has had it tough last few years as it weathered challenges such as environmental concerns, tribal and civil rights activists, mining bans and legal cases.

As the industry digs its way out of the overground mess, it thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Network18's Global Natural Resources Conclave on Wednesday.

'Red tape to red carpet' was the oft-heard expression on the inauguration of the two-day conclave, with the act being attributed to almost three years of Modi government.

"PM Modi is taking the country from red tape to red carpet," was heard first from Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal.

As if the praise of the who's who of India Mining Inc wasn't enough, they were joined in by Gina Rinehart, Chairman of Hancock Prospecting.

Rinehart said the government in Canberra needed to think and act like the Modi dispensation even as the Australian billionaire congratulated India for winning Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India beat Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test cricket series that concluded recently.

"I keep saying Australia needs to learn from Indian leadership and now President Trump.... I see a very bright future for resources  in India," Rinehart said.

JSW Group's Sajjan Jindal said the mining industry in India was the most corrupt till a few years ago. He said there was a time when the face of the promoter decided the allocation or non-allocation of the mine.

He said the auction of coal and non-coal minerals was a testimony of the Modi government's focus on transparency.

tags #Companies #GLOBAL NATURAL RESOURCES CONCLAVE #Hancock Prospecting Chairman Gina Rinehart #JSW Sajjan Jindal #Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.