Microsoft will ‘show the world what’s next’ at May 23rd event in Shanghai

Microsoft is holding an event this month, the company announced tonight, at which it says it will "show the world what's next." The event will take place in Shanghai on May 23rd, but Microsoft didn't specify either the precise location of the event or exactly what it will be showing. The company did tell The Verge to expect new hardware, however.

There are some additional clues to that new hardware to be gleaned from social media. Panos Panay — Microsoft's vice president of devices and the creator of the Surface — tweeted the announcement alongside the hashtag "#Surface." The tag, and Panay's planned attendance in Shanghai, could mean that Microsoft is ready to show off the Surface Pro 5.

There's not set to be many dramatic differences between the upcoming SP5 and its predecessor. That's according to tech journalist Paul Thurrott, who claimed last month that the device will switch to Intel's Kaby Lake processors, but would keep its proprietary power connector. In the meantime, Microsoft has shown off its Surface Laptop — a USD 999 laptop that runs the new Windows 10 S operating system.