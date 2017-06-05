Microsoft raises concerns over GeM set up process

Moneycontrol News

Technology giant Microsoft has expressed its concerns with the government over the process that is being followed to establish an online marketplace for government procurement, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The company has written to the Prime Minister's Office and the Commerce Ministry saying that the process is against stipulated policies and it violates procurement norms.

The government is currently inviting bids from private technology companies to run the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal.

The US-based company has also complained about the departments not responding to bidders' queries and wrongly interpreting the cloud and open source software policy defined by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The GeM portal will manage procurement for ministries and departments at both, the state and the central level, from electronic devices to items of daily use such as stationery. The platform which was launched in August last year, will also have a taxi service. GeM aims to make the process of procurement more efficient.