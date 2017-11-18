App
Nov 17, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses sanitation issues

“CM Yogi Adityanath told Bill Gates that 92 lakh children have been vaccinated against Encephalitis. The Chief Minister also said that there is still a lot left to do. We have already signed a five-year MoU with the Gates Foundation,” Avanish Awasthi.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft founder Bill Gates met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday where the two discussed sanitation-related issues, including spreading awareness on vector-borne diseases, drinking water availability and cleanliness campaigns.

Giving the details of the 45-minute meeting, Chief Secretary, Information and Tourism Avanish Awasthi said, “Discussions were held on the complete eradication of Filariasis. Bill Gates told us that he is already monitoring vector-borne diseases with Indian Council of Medical Research. He added that he will help in setting up a regional vector disease centre at BRD Medical College.”

Bill Gates also reportedly stressed on the need to promote usage of birth spacing tools to help improve maternal and neonatal health in the state.

