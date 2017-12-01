App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 01, 2017 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Micromax eyes sales of 6 million Bharat phones by Mar 2018

The series, which was launched in May this year, comprise six devices. The company has unveiled its latest Bharat 5 today and will add one more device in the next few days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Domestic handset maker Micromax today said it expects to clock sales of 6 million units for its 'Bharat' range of affordable smartphones by March next year.

The series, which was launched in May this year, comprise six devices. The company has unveiled its latest Bharat 5 today and will add one more device in the next few days. "We launched our Bharat range in May and we have sold 3 million handsets under the series. With today's launch and one more device coming in the next few days, we aim to sell 6 million Bharat phones by March 2018," Micromax Chief Marketing and Chief Commercial Officer Shubhodip Pal told reporters here.

The 'Bharat 5', which was unveiled today, features 5.2 inch-HD display, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal memory (expandable upto 64GB), 5MP front and rear cameras, and 5,000 mAh battery.

Priced at Rs 5,555, the handset will be available at retail stores from next week.

"Data affordability, connectivity and ease of using technology are the three barriers for the users to get a connected experience. We want to connect more Indians to the Internet and the Bharat series addresses all these three issues at an affordable price," Pal said.

