Jun 06, 2017 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Michelin launches Force SUV tyres in India

The SUV market is one of the fastest growing segments in India.

Michelin launches Force SUV tyres in India

French tyre major Michelin today announced the availability of its Force range of Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) tyres in India.

The introduction of Michelin LTX Force tyres in India helps the company further strengthen its product portfolio in the country, Michelin said in a statement.

The SUV market is one of the fastest growing segments in India.

Industry estimates indicate one in four vehicles sold last year was an SUV and as more Indians opt for SUVs, this segment is estimated to continue growing, both in cities and upcountry towns.

"Our LTX Force is an all-rounder and is ideal for SUV owners who regularly use their vehicle on both paved and unpaved road," Michelin India Commercial Director Mohan Kumar said.

Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries. It has 1,11,700 employees and operates 68 production facilities in 17 countries which together produced 187 million tyres in 2016.

