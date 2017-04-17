Messaging co Hike may beat WhatsApp in launching UPI-backed payment platform

Hike Messenger is likely to beat competitor WhatsApp to become the first messaging app in India to launch a UPI-backed payments mechanism on its app, the Economic Times reported today.

Sources suggest Hike’s new app will likely provide peer-to-peer payments, and a digital platform for transactions such as mobile recharges.

Valued at USD 1.4 billion after it managed to garner USD 175 million in funding from Tencent and Foxconn last year, Hike had told ET last November that it will look at integrating payments into the app, on the lines of WeChat, the Tencent-backed Chinese app.

Its competitor Facebook-owned WhatsApp also plans to launch payments in India within the next six months. The company considers India as its biggest market with over 200 million users and is said to be looking to introduce UPI and BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money)-based payments.

When the payment service goes live, Hike would be the largest UPI-based payment platform in the country. The fact that 90 percent of its over-100 million users are in India, it will be able to start off on a much larger base of customers for its digital payments business.

The app will gradually add many other service features based on the experience of WeChat and others. WeChat has over 1 billion users in China, and allow them to shop, transact and use partner services.