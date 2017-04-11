Mercedes launches S Class Connoisseur's Edn priced up to Rs 1.32cr

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz today launched the 'Connoisseur's Edition' of its flagship model S Class in India priced up to Rs 1.32 crore (ex-showroom Pune).

The Connoisseur's Edition is available in both S 350d and S 400 variants priced at Rs 1.21 crore and Rs 1.32 crore, respectively (ex-showroom, Pune), Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement. While the S 350d is powered by a 3-litre V6 diesel engine, the S 400 has a 3-litre V6 petrol engine.

This is the fourth launch for the year from the German luxury car manufacturer. Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Roland Folger said: "The S-Class Connoisseur's Edition will be locally manufactured in our world-class production facility in Chakan, Pune.

This is yet another firm affirmation of our vision of 'Make in India', and our unwavering commitment to the Indian customer in presenting the best of our global offerings."

He said the new vehicle has a host of innovative features like night-view assist plus, executive rear seat with thigh support with seat reclination up to 43.5 degrees and the air balance perfume package.