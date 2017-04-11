App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 05, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes launches S Class Connoisseur's Edn priced up to Rs 1.32cr

The Connoisseur's Edition is available in both S 350d and S 400 variants priced at Rs 1.21 crore and Rs 1.32 crore, respectively (ex-showroom, Pune), Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement. While the S 350d is powered by a 3-litre V6 diesel engine, the S 400 has a 3-litre V6 petrol engine.f

Mercedes launches S Class Connoisseur's Edn priced up to Rs 1.32cr

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz today launched the 'Connoisseur's Edition' of its flagship model S Class in India priced up to Rs 1.32 crore (ex-showroom Pune).

The Connoisseur's Edition is available in both S 350d and S 400 variants priced at Rs 1.21 crore and Rs 1.32 crore, respectively (ex-showroom, Pune), Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement. While the S 350d is powered by a 3-litre V6 diesel engine, the S 400 has a 3-litre V6 petrol engine.

This is the fourth launch for the year from the German luxury car manufacturer. Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Roland Folger said: "The S-Class Connoisseur's Edition will be locally manufactured in our world-class production facility in Chakan, Pune.

This is yet another firm affirmation of our vision of 'Make in India', and our unwavering commitment to the Indian customer in presenting the best of our global offerings."

He said the new vehicle has a host of innovative features like night-view assist plus, executive rear seat with thigh support with seat reclination up to 43.5 degrees and the air balance perfume package.

tags #Business #Connoisseur's Edition #diesel #German luxury car #Mercedes-Benz #petrol #Roland Folger

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.