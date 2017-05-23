Meet Parth Jindal, the understated change agent inside the JSW Group

Moneycontrol News

The proverbial silver spoon is viewed by the world at large as an unfair advantage, but those born with it know that entitlement isn’t enough to justify ascension in these times. Parth Jindal, the 27-year old scion of the USD 11 billion JSW Group, realized that when he walked into the Group’s headquarters two years ago upon his return from Harvard Business School. His father and group chairman Sajjan Jindal made it plain that he wasn’t relinquishing control just yet and that he had to earn his place under the sun. This should come as music to the ears of investors who are seeing ill-planned succession as a big risk to promoter-run companies.

Despite being the only son of the family, Parth Jindal is prepared to remain a shareholder if he believes the group is better off in the hands of professionals. Sitting in his pinstriped blue uniform, which he wears during plant visits, at the Bandra Kurla headquarters, he says: “When I come into work it is easy to get scared almost that now I have to be looking after JSW Group in one way or another – as a shareholder or in a management role. I could easily get overawed… and what credibility do I have. Also, is this the right thing for the family, can I create value? I don’t know if I can be the person who can grow this company multi-fold like my father has dreamt.”

Talking to this 27-year old, you realize that he hasn’t got it as easy as one would have thought. And it is this feeling that also drives him to find his own strengths within the group, given that he did not complete his engineering programme. He realizes that having dropped out of his engineering course may have disappointed his father, but he refused to do something that wasn’t his strength. He recalls, “One day after seeing 3 Idiots, I found the courage to tell my father that I wanted to opt out as I wasn’t enjoying it. Instead, I wanted to study economics and political science.” It wasn’t an easy decision as it meant disappointing his father who is not only his best friend but mentor, too. Dropping out of engineering may have dented his confidence but not for long. Also, history has enough examples to show that degrees don’t make successful entrepreneurs.

Be it diversification into paints business or aggressively growing the cement business, Parth’s new thinking is visible across businesses. He also says he disagrees with his father on many counts, but the ultimate decision is still his father’s as he is in the driving seat.

Typically, young tyros are broken in by their fathers through new ventures, but for Parth Jindal it is the other way around. He demonstrated his business acumen in the cement business and only after that was he given a Rs 100 crore venture fund to run and nurture. After returning from Harvard Business School, Parth Jindal worked in different departments to figure 0ut which company or department he wanted to start with. He had the option of either joining the flagship, which was already doing well, or get to sink his teeth into something that was struggling and on the verge of shutting down. Like his father was given a small steel mill to look after when he completed his engineering, Parth too opted to get involved in the cement business, which was not faring well and was on the block.

That experience was incredible says Parth. “The reason I got that was because my grandfather had given the same opportunity to my father to run the factory in Mumbai (Vasind). I gained a lot of confidence. I changed the entire top management within three months and in a year we turned around the company. Now we are growing it.”

No sooner had he got into the driver’s seat at JSW Cement, Parth hit the market to find out why customers did not want to buy his product. He soon figured out that a negative perception and huge price differential—Rs 65/bag--with market leader Ultra Tech were to blame. Today, the gap has been narrowed down to Rs 25/bag.

From planning to sell the business, the company is now looking at growing it manifold. JSW Cement’s current capacity is 8.5 million tonnes, which will be expanded to 11 million tonnes over the next few months. Parth Jindal plans to take this to 20 million tonnes by 2019 and then raise capital thorough a public offer.

Not only is Parth Jindal now the fountainhead of new ideas, thanks to his deep alumnus networks, but he is also looking at ways to transform the group’s internal culture. He says: “In JSW, people know that 10 years don’t mean promotion. If your ratings are not outstanding or very good you are not in line for a promotion.”

Ask him if it is hard to manage a team where he is the youngest? And he says, he no longer thinks about it that way. “I don’t like being called Mr Jindal or Sir because that is my father. When I look at what I am doing today, I am focused on building the cement business and developing our sports venture.”

Parth Jindal may not be sure if he will end up as a shareholder or a key management person within the group a few years down the line, but his track record in sports gives away his competitive nature. Ask him what he does better than his father and his prompt reply is “squash”. “My father stopped playing squash when I beat him a few years ago, he won’t ever admit it though.” In business, too, he will have to do the same if he wants to step into his father’s shoes.