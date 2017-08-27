McDonald's snaps ties with CPRL after a long battle: who could be the likely suitor?

With McDonald's (MCD) terminating its franchise agreement with Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL), markets have started speculating who could be the potential suitor for the store operations of MCD in North and East of India. Given the long-term opportunity of the Indian market, we do not expect MCD to remain undecided for long and let competitors gain market share.

Potential suitors for the North-East franchise

McDonald’s franchisee for west and south region (running 261 MCD restaurants) – a listed entity by the name of Westlife Development (Market cap: Rs 4139 crore) is seen as a front runner.

The other suitor could be Devyani international, an associate company of RJ Corp (largest bottler for Pepsico) and has the largest franchisee for Pizza Hut, KFC and Costa Coffee in India. Devyani International also operates its own brand Vaango – a south Indian QSR chain.

One cannot completely rule out the name of the biggest success story in the QSR space in India - Jubliant Foodworks -- albeit its sagging fortunes in last few years. We cannot comment on whether such an arrangement would interfere with its master franchise agreement with Domino's. However, given that they have an agreement with Dunkin' Donuts, we can’t rule that out at this stage.

What’s the price?

Our estimates suggest that 50 percent CPRL stake can be pegged at close to Rs 1000 crore.

QSR (quick service restaurant) industry that had everything going in its favour like urbanization and rising per capita income is facing headwinds from the change in customer preferences and competition. Industry has witnessed steep decline in same store sales growth over the years, though the last quarter’s organic numbers for Jubliant Foodworks and Westlife Development were surprisingly positive.

As per Euromonitor, market share of MCD in the chained food service industry in India has declined by 350 bps (during 2012-2016) to 7.4 percent. The market size of the chained food service industry is pegged at Rs 20,067 crore. On the basis of this data point, market share of Westlife Development works out to 4.2 percent. Hence, the derived market share (7.4 percent minus 4.2 percent) of Connaught Plaza Restaurants should be around 3 percent.

Taking a blended EV/sales multiple of 3.9 (average of Jubliant Foodworks & Westlife Dev.), equity valuation of CPRL’s 50 percent stake comes to around Rs 1081 crore.

Chart: Blended valuation multiple

If we go by the sales per stores of Westlife Development (Rs 3.6 crore in FY 2017), the derived equity valuation of CPRL works out to Rs 977 crore.

Valuation estimate for the franchisee’s 50 percent stake in Connaught Plaza Restaurants

#: McDonald's has another 50 percent stake; assuming cash equivalent is negligible at CPRL.

On a blended basis, it will be fair to assume that the new owner will have to shell out close to Rs 1000 crore for this stake.

Westlife: Is it ready for heavy debt exposure

As per Westlife Development’s FY16 annual report, their long term debt is just Rs 7.5 crore. However, if they go for the debt route to acquire 50 percent stake in Connaught Plaza Restaurants, their debt-to-equity ratio would be ~2.0x making it slightly stretched for the business which is just seeing early signs of profitability. The other factor to consider would be whether MCD would award pan India license to one entity, given the operational risk they are currently facing.

Structural slowdown in operational cash flow

Should Jubilant Foodwork jump into the fray, its debt-to-equity ratio can rise to about 1.3 (from near zero D/E). However, given their understanding of the market and need to diversify beyond Dominos and Dunkin Donuts to grow, this should not come as a complete surprise.

For an unlisted player like Devyani International, with backing of private equity entities like Temasek holdings and ICICI ventures, further expansion of their consumption portfolio is possible.

However, for any new investor, the price to pay will be a function of multiple factors including the shift in consumer preferences, headwinds of operating expenses coming from rentals and employee expense, strategic fit and last but not the least any legal liability arising from the unpleasant spat.

For the two listed entities discussed getting CPRL’s stake would be a formidable leap that investors cannot ignore.