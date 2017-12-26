McDonald's shuts down outlets in North, East: Here's what went wrong

Nearly all outlets of fast-food chain McDonald's in east India, and several in the north have shut shop after logistics partner Radhakrishna Foodland cut off supplies. The closure is a fallout of the feud between McDonald’s India (MIPL) and local partner Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL).

The vendor, in a letter accessed by PTI, cited reduction in volume, an uncertain future, and non-payment of certain amount as reasons for the supply cut.

"Our long-standing logistics vendor Radhakrishna Foodland allegedly in collusion with McDonald's corporation and their wholly owned subsidiary McDonald's India Pvt Ltd....has decided to hold back stock paid for approximately Rs 10 crore by us," Bakshi is said to have written in a letter to the landlords and developers of his outlets.

However, Bakshi sounded confident the ‘temporary business setback’ allegedly caused by malicious actions of the American company (McDonald's) and its India subsidiary MIPL will be dealt with promptly and alternative arrangements made to resume services to the customers.

CPRL, an equal venture between Vikram Bakshi and MIPL, was formed in 1995 with investments of roughly USD 5 million from Bakshi. However, differences emerged between the two parties in 2008 when MIPL offered to buy out Bakshi’s share in the venture first at the same amount as his initial investment and later at a revised price of USD 7 million or a 40 percent premium to his original investment.

Considering the venture had by then grown significantly with nearly 70 outlets, Bakshi was disappointed by the offer and decided to get the firm valued by a third party -- Grant Thornton, which then valued CPRL at USD 331 million in 2009. Bakshi's 50 percent share in the venture, as per the Thornton valuation, stood at USD 100 million net of all debt deductions.

Despite turning profitable in 2010, Bakshi was voted out from his position as company’s Managing Director in August 2013 at a board meeting where nominee directors of MIPL accused him of wrongdoings. Bakshi then moved NCLT against his removal alleging oppression from MIPL.

A series of allegations and counter-allegations followed with arbitrations invoked at London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) by MIPL.

The NCLT ruled in Bakshi’s favour in 2017 renaming him as CPRL’s MD in July.

LCIA, on its part, ordered independent valuation of CPRL and directed Bakshi to sell his stake in the venture. However, in another turn of events, MIPL ended the franchise agreement with CPRL in August. At this point CPRL owned roughly 169 McDonald's outlets in the Northern and Eastern parts of India.

Both MIPL and Bakshi have now moved the Delhi High Court. Bakshi has claimed the withdrawal of the franchise to be contempt of NCLT order while MIPL has challenged the NCLT order. The matter is now pending with four legal entities including the NCLAT.