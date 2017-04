Tea companies are in focus as plantations in Assam are facing a production dip because of excessive rain in the area. This is expected to lead to shortage in stock and consequently an increase in prices.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to DP Maheshwari, MD & CEO of Jayshree Tea and Industries to assess the situation on ground. He said that India's 50 percent of tea production comes from Assam.

Loss of production to lead to a price hike of Rs 10-15/kg in tea prices.