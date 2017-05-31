May auto sales: Motilal Oswal expects Maruti to lead growth in PVs; 2-wheeler dispatches to be strong

Moneycontrol News

Major auto manufacturers will report their sales for May on Thursday, with growth momentum in passenger vehicles set to continue, Motilal Oswal said in its report. Its top picks are Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Amara Raja Batteries.

The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to outperform the industry, while two-wheeler volumes are also expected to be strong led by increase in retail off-take due to the wedding season. But, sales of commercial vehicles (CVs) could be weak year on year on pre-buying impact in March along with shortage of BS-IV components.

Among passenger vehicles, Motilal Oswal expects Maruti’s domestic dispatches growth to be better than PV industry in May, with an expectation of the company reporting 21.6 percent growth in overall volumes.

“Our channel check indicate double digit growth in retail off-take while demand for Baleno and Brezza continue to remain robust as these models still enjoys healthy waiting period of 5-6 weeks,” the brokerage said in its report. Meanwhile, Tata Motors’ PV segment could maintain strong growth momentum, driven by Tiago and complemented by newly-launched Tigor.

Among two-wheelers, the brokerage house expects Hero MotoCorp’s volume to increase by 9.8 percent year on year led by strong retail offtake.

TVS Motor too could record 8.9 percent YoY increase in volumes led by strong growth in its scooters and motorcycles portfolio. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto’s overall volumes could decline by 2.2 percent led by decline in domestic two-wheelers and three-wheeler volumes.

On commercial vehicles, manufacturers could see a sales decline due to pre buying effect due to change in emission norms, coupled with shortage of BS-4 components. Further, it expects volumes to remain muted atleast for next 2-3 quarters due to pre-buying, GST implementation and cost inflation with relatively weak freight availability.

“We prefer four-wheelers over two-wheelers and commercial vehicles due to stronger volume growth and stable competitive environment, the brokerage said in its report.