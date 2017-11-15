App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 13, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Max Life embedded value at Rs 6946 crore, eyes acquisition opportunities

The annualised growth in EV in the first half of FY2018 (H1 FY2018) was 17 percent. The Value of New Business (VNB) written during H1 FY2018 was Rs 204 crore, growing 16 percent over the corresponding period last year.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Max Financial Services Limited (MFS) today announced the embedded value (EV) for its life insurance business, Max Life, at Rs 6,946 crore as on September 30, 2017, based on market-consistent methodology.

The annualised growth in EV in the first half of FY2018 (H1 FY2018) was 17 percent. The value of new business (VNB) written during H1 FY2018 was Rs 204 crore, growing 16 percent over the corresponding period last year.

The New Business Margin during this period was a strong 18 percent. Several life insurers have now been declaring their EVs, including the ones going on the listing path.

related news

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2017 (Q2 FY2018), Max Life reported Individual Adjusted Sales of Rs 654 crore, growing 18 percent over the previous year. During H1, they grew 19 percent to Rs 1,112 crore.

Rahul Khosla, President, Max Group and Chairman, Max Life said, “With the potential merger with HDFC Life behind us, our focus has firmly shifted to aggressively pursuing profitable growth through investments in our proprietary channels such as agency and digital, enhancing policyholder experience, leveraging our strong bancassurance partnerships and forging new distribution alliances."

He added that they have renewed the focus to strengthen the franchise by evaluating acquisition opportunities that have started to emerge in the insurance space.

The EV of a life insurance company comprises two key elements, net asset value or the net worth of the company, which represents the market value of the company’s assets attributable to the shareholders, and the present value of the company’s future expected profits from its existing business portfolio as at the date of valuation.

A deal for merger of Max Financial Services and HDFC Life was called off due to the regulator having concerns about the structure of the merger.

tags #Business #Companies #Max Financial Services #Max Life

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.