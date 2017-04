Maruti Suzuki, long considered the minnow in the SUV market, is riding high on the success of the Vitara Brezza which has emerged as the highest selling SUV in the country. The growth means that the company now stands as India's second largest SUV player behind Mahindra and Mahindra and not by a big margin. CNBC-TV18's Ronojoy Banerjee has crunched the numbers and given us the details.