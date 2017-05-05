App
Stocks
May 05, 2017 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti opens bookings for all new Dzire

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has commenced bookings for its all-new Dzire compact sedan at over 2,000 dealerships across the country.

The company, which has till date sold 13.81 lakh units of the model in India since its launch in March 2008, will roll out an all-new version of the compact sedan on May 16.

The booking amount of the new model is Rs 11,000. Although the company will announce the price range at the time of the launch, the existing model range is tagged between Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 8.57 lakh.

The model will compete with Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo. These models are priced in the range of Rs 4.7 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh.

Dzire has been a roaring success for MSI and has been instrumental in making the company a strong player in the entry sedan segment.

The model has been contributing to around 50 percent of vehicle sales in the compact sedan segment.

During the last fiscal, Dzire occupied the third slot in the top ten list of passenger vehicles with sale of 1,99,878 units. It was the second best-selling model among the passenger vehicles in 2015-16.

Its nearest rival Hyundai Xcent sold 47,614 units during the last fiscal.

Last full model change of the Dzire happened in February 2012. Last year, the company launched the compact sedan with auto gear shift (AGS) technology.

#Business #Maruti Suzuki India

