Maruti expects volumes to grow in double-digits in FY18

Moneycontrol News

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday conveyed that it was on course to achieve sales of 2 million vehicles by 2020, as the economy would support growth.

Addressing analysts over a conference call, the company's Chief Financial Officer Ajay Seth said that it was widely expected that the economy would support auto demand. The company is expecting volumes to grow in double-digits in the new fiscal.

Given that first-time buyers are back and now account for 44 percent of Maruti’s sales, the company believes that the demand scenario is robust. In addition, 28 percent volumes have come from additional buyers and the remaining 26 percent is replacement demand.

Maruti, which has been focusing on the premium end of the market with its new launches, also saw discounts inch lower in the March quarter. During the fourth quarter, discounts came down to Rs 15,194 against the full year’s average of Rs 16,748.

The company’s management also conveyed that the Ignis has been received well by the market and the car had a waiting period of 8-10 weeks.

Commenting on its current capacity, Seth conveyed that while the company was equipped to deal with 10 percent volume growth for the next two years, it may face capacity issues if demand exceeded that. He said: "We are comfortable with growth of 10 percent but if growth is more than that then we may have a problem."

Maruti currently has a monthly capacity of 1.6 lakh across both its plants and intends to take it up to 2.5 lakh in 2018-19.

The company also conveyed to analysts that it intends to continue investments in acquiring land to set up dealerships. It has identified 75 such locations where it plans to acquire land. The company expects to incur capital expenditure of Rs 4,500 crore in FY18 against the Rs 3,200 crore incurred in FY17. A large part of the capex will be towards land acquisitions, other than what it intends to spend on distribution, marketing, platform development and R&D expenses.

Maruti Suzuki’s management also conveyed to analysts that the parent has entered into a joint venture with Toshiba and Denso to manufacture lithium ion batteries in India. The company will be set up in 2017 and will help Maruti develop hybrid vehicles for the domestic and export market.

The company also said that lower interest rates in FY18 could have an impact on yields of its non-operating income. Currently, 20 percent of Maruti’s profit before tax comes from other income. The company is expecting yields to average at 7 percent in coming year.