Maruti draws up plan to sell 3 mn units every year by 2025, develop Global Car

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki aims to aggressively target the domestic consumer which as per plan involves doubling of output capacity, launching a series of next-gen products including a ‘World Car’ from India.

The maker of popular cars such as Alto and Swift will nearly double its production capacity to 3 million units by 2025 from 1.56 million clocked last year to defend and grow its domestic market share.

Further, the Delhi-based company will have a ‘Global Car’ developed almost entirely in India leveraging the rapidly growing local research and development center. This car will be developed by Indian engineers from Maruti Suzuki in India, according to sources.

While Maruti Suzuki has been advancing its own capabilities since the past few years a substantial chunk of vehicle developmental work still happens in Japan. For instance, the Baleno platform-based new Dzire was majorly developed in Japan but designed to suit Indian needs.

More than 100 vendors of Maruti Suzuki were taken to Singapore recently for the annual vendor’s meet. The car market leader shared plans for the next 7-8 years at the meeting.

While the company has been consistent in launching new products the pace of new launches will continue in the coming years. As per plans Maruti will launch at least one new model every year between 2019-21 and at least two new launches every year from 2022-23 onwards.

To bolster its production capabilities Maruti is already pushing for advancement of deadlines set for the new Gujarat plant. It has requested Suzuki Motors Corporation, which owns the plant, to advance the date of inauguration of the second line to 2018 from the earlier deadline of 2019.

Eventually, the plant will have three production lines (each having a capacity of 250,000 per year) with a cumulative capacity of 750,000 units a year. However the company hopes to stretch this to 850,000 units a year, according to Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava.

The company is hoping to close the year with sales of at least 1.75 million units which will be a growth of 12 percent compared to its previous year’s total sales (domestic + exports) of 1.56 million units.

Maruti commanded a share of little above 47 percent last year which is a growth compared to last year when it closed at 45 percent share, as per data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.