Maruti Alto regains top spot, Brezza break sales record

The ubiquitous Maruti Alto regained its top spot on the sales charts in May even as volumes of the compact SUV Vitara Brezza hit a new high.

The Alto, Maruti Suzuki’s most affordable model, clocked 23,618 units last month, recording a 19 percent on-year growth.

Maruti’s other popular model Vitara Brezza, which is also the country’s largest selling sports utility vehicle (SUV) recorded its highest sale since launch at 12,375 units.

The aging Swift, which became the highest seller in April dislodging the Alto, fell to the second spot last month clocking 16,532 units. However there was still a growth of 34 percent for the Swift compared to the same month last year.

The newly launched Dzire is still in the ramp up mode and Maruti will take a couple of months to take production back to the previous highs of 18,000-20,000 units a month. The model had bookings of 33,000 units even before launch.

In total Maruti Suzuki sold 130,248 units last month posting a growth of 15 percent compared to 113,162 units sold in the same month last year.

For Korean car brand Hyundai volumes of the Elite i20 cooled off slightly recording to a growth of just 2 percent while the Grand i10 became the largest seller for Hyundai last month.

Because of flattish demand for the two models, which controls 56 percent of Hyundai’s total volumes, its May volume closed just 2 per cent higher at 42,007 units as compared to 41,351 units.

Tata Motors continued with the better run driving on the Tiago followed by the Tigor. Both models which make up 67 per cent of Tata Motors sales were the major drivers of volumes that closed with a growth of 26 percent last month.

The biggest and most dramatic drop in volumes came from General Motors who has already announced an exit from India. The Chevrolet brand saw 86 percent slump in volumes last month to 361 units as compared to 2615 units sold in the corresponding month last year.