May 10, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marksans Pharma gains 12% on UK drug regulator clearing its Goa facility

UK contributes a one-third of Marksans Rs.902 crore revenues. Facility in Goa to manufacture oral solid dosages and soft gelatin capsules.

Shares of Marksans Pharma rose as much as 12 percent on Wednesday, with the company announcing that its Goa facility was approved by UK drug regulatory MHRA.

UK's MHRA inspected the plant from February 14 to 17.

Facility in Goa manufactures oral solid dosages and soft gelatin capsules.

UK contributes one-third of Marksans Rs 902 crore revenue.

The company is among the top ten Indian generic companies in the UK.

The US FDA also inspected the company's Goa unit from April 3 to 7, 2017.

After completion of inspection, there were 4 observations given under Form 483. The company has already started addressing the same and is confident of satisfying the FDA within the stipulated time.

Shares of Marksans rose 11.42 percent and were trading at Rs 53.65 on BSE at 2.03 pm, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.85 percent to 30,191.78 points.

