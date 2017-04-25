App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 25, 2017 09:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

March crude oil output gets ONGC lift, grows modestly

Crude production at 3.09 million tonnes was 0.9 per cent higher than 3.06 mt in March 2016, an official statement said.

India's crude oil production went up marginally by 0.9 per cent in March on the back of higher output by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

Crude production at 3.09 million tonnes was 0.9 per cent higher than 3.06 mt in March 2016, an official statement said.

ONGC saw output rise to 1.93 mt in March, from 1.86 mt a year ago.

However, at 36 mt, oil production for the all of 2016-17 is 2.5 per cent lower than 36.94 mt a year earlier.

Natural gas production rose 8.92 per cent to 2.75 billion cubic metres while refinery output slipped 0.33 per cent to 21.3 mt.

