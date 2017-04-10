App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 07, 2017 02:21 PM IST

March auto sales report: The winners and laggards

BySwaraj Baggonkar

New launches continued to give a solid boost to retail demand in March with several car makers posting high single-digit jump in sales volumes.

The country?s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki grew by 7 percent while Hyundai grew by 9 per cent and Tata Motors grew by a scorching 84 percent during last month.

Maruti?s Baleno was the star performer becoming the second highest seller in the month behind the all-time best seller Alto. The top five best-selling cars - Alto, Baleno, Dzire, Swift and Wagon R - during March belong to Maruti Suzuki.

jpg601_HFIN_Maruti_BangRight

Having discontinued the i10 Hyundai freed up capacity for the Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta all of which clocked more than 10,000 units in sales last month.

Tata Motors outperformed the industry market growth increasing volumes by nearly 83 percent during March followed closely by Toyota Kirloskar with a growth of 81 percent.

Tata Motors jump in volumes is due to continued support from the newly launched Tiago as well as incremental volumes coming from the recently launched product Tigor.

Image 1 ? Tata Motors launches India's first Styleback- Tata Tigor. (L t...

Despite a fall in volumes, Honda maintained its lead over the others to cling to the fourth spot in March however that may change in this month as Tata Motors ramps up production of the Tigor.

The only bright spot for the Japanese company is the City sedan which is the largest selling product in its portfolio. The company does not have any other large volume product at present.

Below is an infograph showing the top companies and how the auto industry performed in the month of March year-on-year (YoY).

tags #Alto #Auto #Baleno #Business #Dzire #Elite i20 #Grand i10 #Hyundai #March auto sales #Maruti Suzuki #Swift #Tata Motors #Tigor #Toyota Kirloskar #Wagon R

