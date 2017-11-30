App
Nov 30, 2017 10:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Manipur deputy commissioner urges Mukesh Ambani to set up mobile towers in hilly areas

The letter to Ambani was written by Armstrong Pame, Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong, who was instrumental in building a 100 km motorable road without government help five years ago when he was the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Tousem.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A deputy commissioner in Manipur has urged Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Mukesh Ambani to set up more mobile towers in inaccessible and hilly areas of Tamenglong district to help improve communication facilities.

The letter to Ambani was written by Armstrong Pame, Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong, who was instrumental in building a 100 km motorable road without government help five years ago when he was the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Tousem.

It would be a dream come true for the people if he (Ambani) could intervene in setting up more mobile towers and provide Internet service in the district, Pame had written to the Reliance Jio chief early this month.

Now people have to walk for a day or two to reach the district headquarters from remote areas to submit applications to the DC's office, said Pame, an IAS officer of 2009 batch.

Setting up of the mobile towers would improve communication facilities in the hill district and enable people to submit applications online, he said adding that Ambani has acknowledged the letter.

Pame told PTI that he had also received calls from Guwahati and Mumbai offices of Reliance Jio saying "a team will be deputed to the least undeveloped areas of the district by the end of this year to study technical requirements for establishment of mobile towers."

Pame had earned the sobriquet of "Miracle Man" after he helped local people construct a 100-km long road between Tousem and Tamenglong in less than a year without government assistance in the hill district when he was the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Tousem.

The construction of the road became possible after he raised Rs 40 lakh with the help of social media. Donations also came from various individuals. Pame himself had contributed Rs 5 lakh while his brother donated Rs 1 lakh.

The construction of the road started in 2012 and was completed in 2013.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

