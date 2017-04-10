Mandate is to continue the growth phase in company: CEO-Designate of NIIT

NIIT Learning Solutions in partnership with Humber College has been selected as an exclusive provider of real estate education programs by the Real Estate Council of Ontario. Sapnesh Lalla, CEO Designate of NIIT and Business Head of NIIT Corporate Learning Group spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

"Around this time, we are entering our growth phase and that is going to be my agenda to get NIIT started on a growth plan something similar to what we have been able to achieve in the corporate group", he said.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Q: Can you explain what was the reason for the resignation of the CEO, Rahul Patwardhan in a span of two years and we also recently saw the CFO resigned, so there has been a spate of exits? Can you walk us through what is happening?

A: Rahul Patwardhan resigned predominantly for personal reasons. I do know that Rohit Kumar Gupta left a few months ago but that is more of a coincidence in terms of timing than anything connected.

Q: You are saying that the investors should not be worried about this whatsoever and with these two big exits, what can the growth trajectory be, what can the revenues, the profitability ? I remember when Rahul Patwardhan took charge, at that point of time we saw a big upsurge in terms of profitability, can we look at those kind of days going ahead as well?

A: I think so. You would have noticed that Rahul Patwardhan put into place the restructuring and the rejuvenation plan and now around this time we are entering our growth phase and that is going to be my agenda to get NIIT started on a growth plan something similar to what we have been able to achieve in the corporate group.