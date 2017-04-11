App
Apr 06, 2017 11:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Man Infraconstruction arm launches first phase of Ghatkopar project

The company announced "launching of first phase of MHADA land redevelopment project located at Ghatkopar East, Mumbai by our SPV namely MICL Realty LLP, wherein Man Infraconstruction Ltd is holding 46 per cent interest," it said in a BSE filing.

Man Infraconstruction today said its special purpose vehicle MICL Realty LLP has launched the first phase of MHADA land redevelopment project at Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

The project comprises about 152 apartments of 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK configurations, it added.

The company also announced booking of about 60 per cent of the apartments worth approximately Rs 125 crore.

Shares of the Man Infraconstruction were trading at Rs 51, down 0.29 percent on BSE.

