MakeMyTrip faces ire of trolls after co-founder tweets about cattle slaughter ban

Travel bookings portal MakeMyTrip is being trolled on Twitter after its co-founder tweeted regarding the central government's recent ban on sale of cattle for slaughter.

Using the now trending hashtag, #BoycottMakeMyTrip, people have been trolling the website after Keyur Joshi, the co-founder of MakeMyTrip, expressed his disappointment with the government's ban. He had tweeted:

Joshi apologised for his comments and deleted his Twitter account, which was flooded with hateful remarks against him.

Despite MakeMyTrip clarifying that Joshi was no longer an employee of the company, the trolls did not relent and threatened to rate the app poorly:

The views expressed by Mr.Joshi on Twitter are his personal thoughts & do not reflect the views of MMT. He is not a current employee of MMT — MakeMyTrip.com (@makemytrip) May 31, 2017

Whom r u trying to fool? Ur Website still has @KeyurJoshi_ name in big letters! His profile had ur company name till date! @tjain2016pic.twitter.com/ARz82bJL4F— #GiveUpAMeal Shishir (@shishir_heg) May 31, 2017



If he has so hatred about divine Hinduism, we hate @makemytrip of which he is a part of.!

We #BoycottMakeMyTrip bcz of him@makemytripcare pic.twitter.com/UStUkKrjMN — #GiveUpAMeal Shishir (@shishir_heg) May 31, 2017

@makemytrip Uninstalled makemytrip App on my phone after irresponsible tweets by Keyur Joshi. My freedom of choice #BoycottMakeMyTrip— Amit Kureel (@amit_kureel) June 1, 2017



@makemytrip After the remarks by Keyur Joshi, I have downgraded n uninstalled your app. #BoycottMakeMyTrip — Shitalkumar Pande (@sgpande) June 1, 2017



Other portals have been victims of similar trolling of late.

When Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel apparently called India a "poor country", Snapdeal was mistakenly trolled instead.

Seems deliberate. They wanted another round of #BoycottSnapdeal campaign; pretending as if can't differentiate b/w Snapchat & Snapdeal.— /dev/null (@agarwal_mohit) April 16, 2017

Snapdeal had also been trolled in 2015 when its brand ambassador Aamir Khan stirred a controversy with his remarks on rising intolerance in India.