you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 01, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MakeMyTrip faces ire of trolls after co-founder tweets about cattle slaughter ban

Despite MakeMyTrip clarifying that Keyur Joshi was no longer an employee of the company, the trolls did not relent and threatened to rate the app poorly,

MakeMyTrip faces ire of trolls after co-founder tweets about cattle slaughter ban

Moneycontrol News

Travel bookings portal MakeMyTrip is being trolled on Twitter after its co-founder tweeted regarding the central government's recent ban on sale of cattle for slaughter.

Using the now trending hashtag, #BoycottMakeMyTrip, people have been trolling the website after Keyur Joshi, the co-founder of MakeMyTrip, expressed his disappointment with the government's ban. He had tweeted:

Keyur

Joshi apologised for his comments and deleted his Twitter account, which was flooded with hateful remarks against him.

Despite MakeMyTrip clarifying that Joshi was no longer an employee of the company, the trolls did not relent and threatened to rate the app poorly:




Other portals have been victims of similar trolling of late.

When Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel apparently called India a "poor country", Snapdeal was mistakenly trolled instead.

Snapdeal had also been trolled in 2015 when its brand ambassador Aamir Khan stirred a controversy with his remarks on rising intolerance in India.

#Beef Ban #Business #Current Affairs #e-commerce companies #MakeMyTrip #social media

