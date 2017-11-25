Most promoters out of bidding process, may challenge IBC ordinance

Moneycontrol News

The amended Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code may weed out the majority of promoters from bidding on assets undergoing court proceedings and could also deepen losses for banks.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to an ordinance amending the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on Thursday, barring errant promoters.

While lawyers and bankers welcomed the move saying that the objective is a strong signal to corporate defaulters, most have also expressed concerns over the criteria of promoters being barred as it could eliminate potential investors and could reduce the number of revival proposals that may come up.

Majority promoters disqualified?

Jyoti Singh, Insolvency and Disputes Partner at Phoenix Legal, who was a part of three IBC matters where resolution plans have been approved by NCLTs, said, "I think it's a very good move to bar fraudulent promoters from bidding and regaining control at a lower value. But, I believe Section 29 A (h) would be challenged since it practically implies that almost 98 percent of the promoters would not be able to submit resolution plan even if they don't fall under other restrictions under newly inserted section 29A, because almost all promoters would have given personal guarantee for securing the corporate lending."

The ineligible persons also include those who have executed an enforceable guarantee in favour of a creditor, in respect of a corporate debtor undergoing a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process or liquidation process under the IBC.

Promoters may challenge

Promoters are also likely challenge the amendment in the courts, arguing that it is retrospective in nature and unfair to those whose accounts turned sour owing to extraneous factors.

Rajani said, "At the outset, the underlying objective of the Ordinance is good. However, it appears to be a little over-arching. In a way, it does not distinguish between a “good promoter” and a “bad promoter”. Every promoter may not be delinquent. We are not even looking at why the default happened –was it for reasons beyond the reasonable control of the promoter/ defaulting company, such as the market situation, government policies or was it because of mismanagement, fraud, siphoning-off or diversion of funds."

Lower asset valuation

With the majority of promoters not eligible, this could reduce the potential value of the assets as remaining bidders could lower the value due to reduced competition.

Prem Rajani, managing partner at law firm Rajani Associates, said: "In the bidding process, a person who has larger interest in the company may be willing to pay more to retain his company, than a third party coming to invest (buy cheap) and make gains when the company turnaround. There is a good chance that a third party (especially special situation funds) could offer a lesser amount, especially for an asset that has less competition. Eventually, a promoter is going to give the best price."

Domestic brokerage Kotak Securities also said in a report that absence of promoter bids can potentially increase losses for banks during the recovery process as competition will lessen.

However, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar doesn’t agree with that view. He said, "There is plenty of interest in the cases which are being resolved under the IBC." He added that he would prefer to take "hair-cuts" and not go bald (take discounted prices over complete loss of an asset).

The IBC ordinance bars not only wilful defaulters, but also several other categories such as guarantors to the debtor, those with loans classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) for at least a year, those convicted for any offence with a prison term of more than two years, directors in companies that are disqualified, entities barred by the capital markets regulator, those who have been found to have struck fraudulent transactions with the firm, and connected entities.

The amendments made thereby has barred promoters of defaulting companies from regaining control of their assets being sold under the bankruptcy process.

Retrospective law?

It also said the policy is retrospective in nature and can hit businesses coping with down-cycles or unexpected policy changes, which would make the one-year period too onerous even for honest promoters.

Others believe that though a well-intentioned move, to a certain extent, this ordinance could discourage entrepreneurship under the current circumstances, unless suitably modified. Further, most promoters may refrain from borrowing and spreading their wings, and prefer to play small and safe.

The change in law comes at a time when 11 out of the 12 cases chosen by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for early bankruptcy proceedings are in advanced stages of auctioning assets.