Majority of e-Shoppers dissatisfied with products: Localcircles' survey

Online shopping may be convenient, but there's a big flipside -- that's the possibility of not getting exactly what you have ordered or the possibility of being misled by wrong product reviews. CNBC-TV18's Priya Sheth reports that the trust deficit created by such experiences is a serious challenge for e-Commerce players.Watch video for more….