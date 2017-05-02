Mahindra tractor sales up 22% at 26,001 units in April

Home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra today reported a 22 per cent increase in total tractor sales at 26,001 units in April this year.

The company had sold 21,386 units in the same month last year.

Exports during the month stood at 920 units as against 682 in the same month last year, an increase of 35 per cent, the company said.

Mahindra and Mahindra President Farm Equipment Sector Rajesh Jejurikar said: "We expect that the prediction of a normal monsoon coupled with the expectation of good rabi crop will boost tractor demand in the coming months.