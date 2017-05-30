Mahindra to infuse Rs 12,000 crore over 3 years, improve UV marketshare

Moneycontrol News

Utility vehicle and tractor major Mahindra & Mahindra will invest an average of Rs 4,000 crore every year for the next three years towards capital expenditure and investments.

About Rs 2500 crore of the Rs 4000 crore will be capital expenditure while the rest of Rs 1500 crore will be spent on investments in group companies and for mergers and acquisition.

The company has lined up a number of launches this year in an attempt to arrest further fall in market share. While at least two products would be new and three others will be upgrades of existing models.

M&M’s UV share has dipped to below 30 percent -- the lowest in several years, as more number of car-making companies have entered the space. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Ford, Honda are some of these companies who have been traditionally strong in the car space.

M&M will launch a premium people carrier (codenamed U321) to compete against the runaway hit Toyota Innova Crysta. Face-lifted versions of Scorpio, XUV500 and the KUV100 will also be launched this year. Another new product codenamed P602 is also lined up for the year.

All new products of Mahindra such as the TUV 300, KUV 100 and Nuvosport have failed to make an impact in the market. “The focus this year will be to improve the UV portfolio as the new launches have been slow in pace and have not delivered the kind of results expected from them,” said Rajan Wadhera, president (Automotive sector), Mahindra & Mahindra.

Last year M&M’s UV sales grew by a paltry 0.1 percent to 222,541 units much below the industry’s growth of nearly 30 percent to 761,997 units sold during the same year. At 25 percent India’s UV share in the passenger vehicle market is one of the highest in the world.

“We are not happy with the 30 percent market share we have in UV; we would have rather liked it to be at least a couple of percentage points more. Having said that being the market leader we are in the UV segment it's not possible to hold on the high market shares we held previously. The new products have not done as well as we had expected,” said Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The company has lined up Rs 600-800 crore investments for the electric vehicle business unit. This includes setting up of a 50,000 units a year for a brown-field manufacturing plant near Pune, development of new vehicles and investing in new technologies. The investment is in addition to the Rs 400 crore it infused in the EV business since 2010.

Further, the company also said that in the next four months it will decide whether or not it will set up a full-fledged manufacturing base outside India. The company is looking at Asean and African markets for the base which will be chosen on the basis of a variety of factors including tax structure and export incentive.

This facility will be a manufacturing base and not a completely knocked-down assembly facility, five of which are operational across the world. However, based on cost viability the company may decide to not go ahead with the plans, too.

M&M, today, also said that it had made a provision of Rs 170 crore in the last quarter of last year towards the now-redundant Bharat Stage III vehicles. The company is stuck with an inventory of 13,000 BS 3 vehicles only some of which can be exported without the need to make any changes to them.