Apr 10, 2017 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra partners Zoomcar for electric car sharing

This partnership will enable individuals to buy new all-electric Mahindra e2oPlus on ZAP, Zoomcar's fractional car ownership programme, the company said in a statement.

Mahindra partners Zoomcar for electric car sharing

Mahindra Electric today announced a partnership with Zoomcar, a self-driven car-rental firm to promote shared mobility of electric cars in India.

The programme allows individuals to purchase e2oPlus on Zoomcar's self-drive platform, list the vehicle on a dynamic basis whenever idle, get bookings from Zoomcar's customer base, it added.

The programme allows individuals to purchase e2oPlus on Zoomcar's self-drive platform, list the vehicle on a dynamic basis whenever idle, get bookings from Zoomcar's customer base, it added.

Mahindra Electric is the electric vehicles manufacturers of the diversified USD 17.8 billion Mahindra Group.

Commenting on the association, Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu said: "With this first-of-its-kind association with Zoomcar, we believe we will be able to make green mobility available to a larger audience."

Zoomcar CEO and Co-Founder Greg Moran said electric cars on shared mobility platforms is the ultimate way forward in solving the urban transportation problem.

"We have seen growing demand for electric cars on Zoomcar in metros such as Bangalore, Delhi and Pune. Mahindra has always been a key OEM partner for us and with this new development, we are taking the association a step further," he added.

After the initial roll out in the select cities, the program will be implemented in other cities as well, the company said.

tags #Business #car #e2oPlus #Mahindra Electric #ZAP #Zoomcar

