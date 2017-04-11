App
Apr 05, 2017 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra & Mahindra launches Jivo tractor at Rs 3.9 lakh

With Jivo, the company said it has plugged a crucial portfolio gap to enter a segment which clocks sales of 50,000 units a year.

BySwaraj Baggonkar
Mahindra & Mahindra launches Jivo tractor at Rs 3.9 lakh

India's largest tractor maker Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday launched Jivo, a small capacity tractor aimed at the affluent farmer for Rs 3.9 lakh.

With Jivo, the company said it has plugged a crucial portfolio gap to enter a segment which clocks sales of 50,000 units a year. The launch expands the company's tractor line-up which comprises models like Nuvo and Yuvo.

The new tractor, which is built on a completely new platform, has seen an investment of Rs 90 crore. It generates peak power of 24 hp and will thus play in the white space of 20-30 hp segment with only a competition from Japanese giant Kubota.

Rajesh Jejurikar, president ? farm equipment sector Mahindra & Mahindra said, ?The Jivo will help in small farm mechanisation with its multi-application suitability. The buyer of the Jivo is someone who has a small land holding but is yet affluent.?

There will be two more variants of the Jivo offered later. These will be a 2 Wheel Drive version and a 20hp version. Both the variants will be priced lower than the 4 Wheel Drive launched on Wednesday.

M&M maintained its grip over the tractor segment commanding a share of 42.7 percent in the recently concluded financial year when the industry saw sales of 582,000 units.

?We are predicting a double digit growth for the industry this financial year. We gained 1.7 percent market share last financial year?, added Jejurikar.

The Mumbai-based company launched two new platforms in the last two years. In 2014 the company launched the Arjun Nuvo range of premium-end tractors which was followed by the launch of Yuvo range in the 32-45hp range.

At the lower end of the spectrum M&M already has the Yuvraj range of tractors that are mainly in the 15hp range priced at around Rs 2.3 lakh.

