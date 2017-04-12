App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 12, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra Lifespace Developers' Rs 300-cr rights issue opens

The issue closes on April 26. The last date for receipt of split application forms is April 19, 2017.



Moneycontrol News

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has opened its rights issue for subscription of up to 1.02 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each on Wednesday.

"Mahindra Lifespace proposes to open on April 12, 2017 a rights issue of up to 1,02,73,600 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 292 per share for an amount up to Rs 299.989 crore on a rights basis to the eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of one rights equity share for every four fully paid-up equity shares held by such eligible equity Shareholders on the record date, that is on March 31, 2017," the company said its release.

The investors can apply through ASBA or cheque. Physical shareholders are also allowed to apply provided the PAN card is submitted for the same.



Existing equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India. The book running lead managers to the issue is ICICI Securities.

