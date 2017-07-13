App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jul 13, 2017 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra launches Jeeto minivan at Rs 3.45 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s second biggest utility vehicle maker, today launched the minivan version of Jeeto priced at Rs 3.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Swaraj Baggonkar

Moneycontrol News

First launched in 2015 as a mini truck the Jeeto minivan will look to attract buyers of three-wheelers and minivans in a segment dominated by Piaggio and Tata Motors.

The Jeeto will be available in two body forms, namely semi hardtop and hard top in petrol, diesel and CNG versions.

The market that the Jeeto minivan would be targeting would be 12500 units a month. Volumes would comprise three wheelers, micro vans and minivans. Tata Iris and Magic and Mahindra Supro are the products in this segment.

“The segment sees itself as not growing but with the launch of this product we expect a growth,” said a senior executive of the company today.

The minivan is powered by a direct injection engine which will churn out maximum power of 16hp. M&M claims the Jeeto will return a mileage of 26km/l.

While the company declined to give out volumes target, officials, however, said that the installed capacity at its plant for cargo and van variant is 90,000 per year. M&M has a market share of 21 percent which it hopes to take it to more than 30 percent with this launch.

Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We identified specific need gaps amongst the customers and I am sure that the Jeeto minivan will provide a more efficient, safe and comfortable more of transportation to our customer.”

