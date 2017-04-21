Mahindra KUV100 crosses 50,000 cumulative sales milestone

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today said its compact SUV KUV100 has crossed the 50,000 units sales milestone, since its launch in January last year.

Launched in a highly competitive segment, the KUV100 has made its presence felt with 50,288 units being sold till date, M&M said in a statement.

"We would like to thank our customers for their support in achieving this milestone for the KUV100. The KUV100 has created an all-new SUV segment in the price range of Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh," M&M President, Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said.

The vehicle combines the appeal of an SUV and practicality of a compact car, making it a compelling value proposition for buyers, he added.

"The recent introduction of the new look dual tone KUV100 has also resonated well with our customers and going forward, I am sure that the KUV100 will continue to scale new heights," Wadhera said.

In recent times, there has been a readjustment happening in the Indian passenger vehicle market with demand for utility vehicles, that includes SUVs, rising at a much faster rate ahead of conventional cars.