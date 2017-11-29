App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 28, 2017 10:41 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

UP judge slaps Rs 62 lakh fine on Nestle India after Maggi samples fail lab tests

Nestle India said that this appears to be an application of incorrect standards and that the samples tested were from 2015.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

More than two years after a ban on popular noodles brand Maggi left a bitter taste in Nestle's mouth, another case has emerged to haunt the company.

The Additional District Magistrate of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh has slapped Nestle India and its distributors with a fine of Rs 62 lakh for samples that have been tested as sub-standard.

However, Nestle India argues that this appears to be an application of incorrect standards.

The company issued the following statement: "We strongly reiterate that MAGGI Noodles are 100% safe for consumption. While we have not received the orders passed by the adjudication officer, we have been informed that the samples are of year 2015 and the issue pertains to 'ash content' in Noodles. This appears to be a case of application of incorrect standards, and we will file an appeal urgently once we receive the order. In 2015, Nestlé India and other companies had represented to the relevant authorities, via industry associations, to set standards specific to instant noodles to avoid confusion amongst enforcement officers and consumers. The standards have since been introduced and the product complies with these standards. We regret the confusion it may cause to consumers."

Watch video for more….

tags #Business

